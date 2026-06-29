Where to watch fireworks in Toronto on Canada Day

Canada’s Day is on Wednesday and there’s no shortage of spots to watch fireworks to celebrate the country’s birthday. Scroll below for a list.

As you make your plans, check here for what’s open and closed on July 1.

City of Toronto

The city’s main fireworks display will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park but other spots to watch them include Milliken Park, Amesbury Park, Stan Wadlow Park, and Mel Lastman Square. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Officials remind residents and visitors to the city that fireworks on Canada Day are allowed until 11 p.m. without a permit for residents on their own private property. Fireworks are not permitted in City parks or on beaches, balconies, streets, and parking lots.

Police say they expect large crowds along Toronto’s waterfront and the public can expect to see a significant police presence in the area.

“The City’s bylaw enforcement officers and the Toronto Police Service will be patrolling parks, beaches and other areas to ensure compliance with the fireworks Bylaw,” the City states in a release.

Canada’s Wonderland

Fireworks will be held on Canada Day and on Saturday, July 4, starting at around 10 p.m., featuring “more than 6,000 colourful fireworks bursts soaring more than 800 feet into the night sky.”

Downsview Park

Fireworks are scheduled to start around 10 p.m., capping off a day of Canada Day festivities that include live entertainment and food trucks.

Harbourfront

Fireworks will be on display over the inner harbour held starting around 10:45 a.m. Ahead of the light show, a day-long celebration takes place along the waterfront featuring outdoor public art, live music, local food vendors and World Cup action at GE Appliances Canada Soccer House.