Quebec Superior Court rebukes feds for trying to block release of court decision

A Quebec Superior Court has ruled that it was inappropriate for the federal government to try to block publication of a court ruling in a case that has been shrouded in secrecy.

The redacted ruling involved a former police informant whose identity is protected.

The former informant is suing the government and several officers for damages.

This is the second time a court has reached this conclusion.

In 2022, the Quebec Court of Appeal issued a rebuke against the federal government over what has come to be known as the secret trial.

A lawyer for a coalition of media outlets, including The Canadian Press, says the new ruling highlights the importance of ensuring courts are open and transparent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2026.