Top central banker thinks businesses may be quicker to raise prices due to Iran war

The sun has set behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2026 5:53 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2026 8:20 am.

The head of the European Central Bank says that businesses may be quicker to raise prices in response to the oil shock from the Iran war due to bitter memories of the inflation spike after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

If oil and gas prices continue to rise, “the response of firms and workers may be faster than last time,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday in the text of a speech at a conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

“We have a more recent memory of high inflation, which could affect how quickly costs are passed on and compensation is sought,” Lagarde said.

Even though the ECB brought the 2022 inflation spike under control with higher interest rates, “that experience has left a mark,” she said. “An entire generation has now lived through its first episode of high inflation — and it may not be as slow to react a second time.”

Inflation in the countries that use the euro currency peaked at 10.6% in October 2022 after the invasion led to the cutoff of most Russian natural gas supplies and sent oil prices temporarily higher. Inflation in February was 1.9%, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

Lagarde pointed out that monetary policy cannot lower oil prices, and that central banks typically look past transitory energy spikes without raising interest rates. Raising rates only makes sense if higher energy prices start being built into prices for other goods and into workers’ wages, producing a price spiral.

“If the energy shock is seen to be limited in size and short-lived, the classical prescription of looking through should apply,” she said, because by the time rate hikes take effect with a lag of months, the inflationary spike is already gone.

Central banks typically raise rates to fight inflation. That cools price increases by raising borrowing costs for things like house mortgages or building new production facilities.

She said there were reasons to think the current jump in oil prices might be less inflationary than feared, because the energy price spike is, so far, smaller than the one Europe experienced in 2021-2022.

But if inflation appears to be heading persistently above the ECB’s 2% target, “the response must be appropriately forceful or persistent.”

Lagarde said it was “too early to say where in this spectrum we will need to be. … We will monitor developments closely and set monetary policy as appropriate.”

The ECB left its key interest rate unchanged at 2% at its last policy meeting March 19.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Global Affairs laying off highest-skilled diplomats, union says, as GAC sets targets

The union representing staff at Global Affairs Canada says the foreign service is laying off dozens of its highest-skilled diplomats, while asking other envoys moving across continents to wait months for...

12m ago

Canada is losing more air traffic controllers than it's hiring: aviation expert

OTTAWA — An aviation expert says Canada is losing more air traffic controllers to retirement than it is hiring, despite efforts to ramp up recruitment. John Gradek, a faculty lecturer with McGill University's...

22m ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstration ban in residential parts of North York a 'reasonable limitation': Toronto police

Toronto police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo defended a new ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in residential areas of a predominantly Jewish North York community, calling it a "reasonable limitation"...

15h ago

How the Iran war influences Canada's energy prices

It's unsure when exactly the war in the Middle East will come to an end -- even the White House seems to be conflicted on a timeline -- but one thing for certain is the impact Canadians are feeling to...

The Big Story

1h ago

Top Stories

Global Affairs laying off highest-skilled diplomats, union says, as GAC sets targets

The union representing staff at Global Affairs Canada says the foreign service is laying off dozens of its highest-skilled diplomats, while asking other envoys moving across continents to wait months for...

12m ago

Canada is losing more air traffic controllers than it's hiring: aviation expert

OTTAWA — An aviation expert says Canada is losing more air traffic controllers to retirement than it is hiring, despite efforts to ramp up recruitment. John Gradek, a faculty lecturer with McGill University's...

22m ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstration ban in residential parts of North York a 'reasonable limitation': Toronto police

Toronto police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo defended a new ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in residential areas of a predominantly Jewish North York community, calling it a "reasonable limitation"...

15h ago

How the Iran war influences Canada's energy prices

It's unsure when exactly the war in the Middle East will come to an end -- even the White House seems to be conflicted on a timeline -- but one thing for certain is the impact Canadians are feeling to...

The Big Story

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Temperature rollercoaster to bring frosty mornings

Frosty mornings are expected on the weekend alongside the rollercoaster temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:30
Students return to Queen's Park demanding OSAP cuts be reversed

Post-secondary students returned to Queen's Park to protest OSAP changes as MPPs returned to the legislature. But as Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government is standing by its cuts to student aid grants.

14h ago

2:45
Air Canada jet crash: NTSB reveals timeline of final minutes from cockpit recording

Preliminary findings from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board revealed the final minutes before the fatal Air Canada jet crash from the cockpit's audio recording.

17h ago

3:17
GTA experiences temperatures swings, cold mornings to persist

Regions across the GTA are continuing to experience temperatures swings as cold mornings are expected to persist.

18h ago

2:29
North York business struggles to recover funds after payment system hacked

Interac and banks have done little to help a North York business after a hack resulted in customer payments via e-transfer to be deposited into another person's account. 'Beyond Marble and Granite' talks to Speakers Corner.

20h ago

More Videos