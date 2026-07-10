Suspect sought in alleged assault at Eaton Centre
Posted July 10, 2026 12:04 pm.
Last Updated July 10, 2026 12:09 pm.
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault at the Eaton Centre nearly a month ago.
Officers responded to a call for an assault at the mall around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.
“The suspect assaulted a female victim without provocation and left the area,” police stated in a release.
Investigators have not provided details of the alleged assault.
The female was hurt but police haven’t released the extent of her injuries other than saying they were not life-threatening.
Police have released images of the suspect.