Suspect sought in alleged assault at Eaton Centre

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault at the Eaton Centre nearly a month ago.

Officers responded to a call for an assault at the mall around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.

“The suspect assaulted a female victim without provocation and left the area,” police stated in a release.

Investigators have not provided details of the alleged assault.

The female was hurt but police haven’t released the extent of her injuries other than saying they were not life-threatening.

Police have released images of the suspect.

Suspect wanted in an alleged assault at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on June 13, 2026. (Toronto Police Service/handout)