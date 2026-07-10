Suspect sought in alleged assault at Eaton Centre

Suspect wanted in an alleged assault at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on June 13, 2026. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 10, 2026 12:04 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 12:09 pm.

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault at the Eaton Centre nearly a month ago.

Officers responded to a call for an assault at the mall around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.

“The suspect assaulted a female victim without provocation and left the area,” police stated in a release.

Investigators have not provided details of the alleged assault.

The female was hurt but police haven’t released the extent of her injuries other than saying they were not life-threatening.

Police have released images of the suspect.

Suspect wanted in an alleged assault at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on June 13, 2026
Suspect wanted in an alleged assault at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on June 13, 2026. (Toronto Police Service/handout)
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