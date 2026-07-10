Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the vandalism in a letter sent to families Monday, July 6.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 10, 2026 12:35 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 12:52 pm.

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend.

The incident was reported on July 6, after staff discovered that the Pride flag mural — painted by students on the school’s fence — had been burned and damaged.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the vandalism in a letter sent to families Monday, calling the act “particularly disappointing” and noting it had been reported to Toronto police.

Principal Denise Colby wrote that the mural represented the school’s commitment to a welcoming, inclusive and respectful community, and that students had invested significant time and creativity into creating it.

In the letter, Colby acknowledged the school is already making plans to replace the mural to ensure it continues to reflect the school’s values of inclusion and belonging.

“We are grateful for the support of our school community,” wrote Colby. “As a reminder, if you ever see suspicious activity around our school building after hours, please contact the TDSB 24-hour Emergency Call Centre at 416-395-4620 or the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-2222.”

Toronto police confirmed with CityNews that the Hate Crime Unit is now involved, assessing whether the burning of the Pride mural meets the threshold for a hate‑motivated offence. Investigators have not yet released suspect information and are asking anyone with video or information to come forward.

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