New Democrats to debate fossil fuel crackdown, electoral reform in Winnipeg

OTTAWA — New Democrats are set to debate up to 70 policy proposals at their convention in Winnipeg this weekend on a host of issues, including clean energy, electoral reform and the party’s own political strategy.

They include proposals to “vigorously oppose” any expansion of oil tanker traffic on B.C.’s northern coast, to work toward eliminating fossil fuel-generated electricity and to end the party’s opposition to expanding nuclear infrastructure.

Party members will also debate proposals on electoral reform and boosting voter turnout, including pitches to make election day a federal holiday and instituting mandatory voting.

After the party saw its worst-ever election outcome last year, its officials and leadership candidates have been pushing to move toward year-round political organizing to improve campaign readiness.

That approach will be debated at the convention, with a focus on providing more resources and training to regional political organizers and riding associations.

The party’s convention begins Friday, with the main event taking place Sunday morning when the new NDP leader is announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press