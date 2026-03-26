Ontario man pleads guilty to running drug ring that brought meth, cocaine into Canada

Seized methamphetamine from a truck at a Canada-U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta is shown during a press conference in Calgary on Thursday, August 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2026 11:29 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 5:30 am.

LOS ANGELES — An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to running a drug-trafficking operation that U.S. officials say brought hundreds of kilograms of meth and cocaine worth up to US$17 million from the United States into Canada.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California says 62-year-old Guramrit Sidhu of Brampton, Ont., led the drug ring from September 2020 to February 2023.

Officials say Sidhu is the lead defendant in a January 2024 federal indictment targeting a drug-trafficking organization and is the seventh person to plead guilty in the case.

They say that between September and October 2022, Sidhu orchestrated the distribution of eight separate loads of drugs totalling more than 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly 350 kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs were said to have been purchased in bulk in the United States before they were transported into Canada via long-haul semi-trucks for further distribution.

Officials say Sidhu is set to be sentenced on July 9 and faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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