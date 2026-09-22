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Suspect in Belleville synagogue shooting has died

A 29-year-old man who opened fire on a police officer stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday has died, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 22, 2026 1:10 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2026 1:39 pm.

A 29-year-old man who opened fire on a police officer stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday has died, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms.

The man was identified as Sean Ward from Quinte West, Ont., and was injured during an exchange of gunfire with Const. Jeff Smith, a 13-year veteran of the Belleville police force. The SIU says a second police officer also discharged their firearm.

Ward was transported to hospital without vital signs and was later listed in life-threatening condition. He died in hospital on Monday night. A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

Const. Smith was initially in the ICU with critical injuries but his condition was later upgraded and he remains stable.

The shooting occurred on Yom Kippur — the holiest day of the year for the Jewish community — and the president of the Sons of Jacob synagogue has called it a “hate crime.”

While neither Belleville police nor the SIU have confirmed the motive behind the shooting, when asked by reporters during a press conference Monday, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said it would be “common sense” to assume the incident was hate-motivated.

Multiple rounds were fired and witness and SIU estimates suggest between 25 and 30 shots rang out, hitting both police and civilian vehicles, nearby homes as well as the synagogue’s windows.

Given the scope of the scene, the SIU said it would take a few days to clear and reopen roads.

Condemning the attack, Belleville police Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks said Monday that there will be increased patrols and a heightened police presence throughout Belleville, including around places of worship.

“Our officers will continue to proactively assess community safety needs and maintain a visible presence throughout or community,” she said.

Police vehicles on scene after a shooting near a Belleville synagogue on Sept. 20, 2026. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
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