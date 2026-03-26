Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have issued an arrest warrant for a Romanian man accused of using fraudulent documents to purchase a new SUV from a Pickering dealership before fleeing the country.

The investigation began in July 2025, when the DRPS was contacted by staff at a Pickering dealership who suspected a vehicle had been obtained through fraud. According to police, the suspect visited the dealership in August 2024 and used fake identification and documents to purchase a 2024 Hyundai Palisade.

After taking possession of the SUV, the suspect allegedly stopped making payments. Police say the vehicle was later tracked to an export company, but has not been located. Investigators now confirm the suspect has left the country, prompting the issuance of a Canada‑wide warrant.

Police have identified the wanted man as Ionut Gheorghe, 26, of Romania. He’s wanted on charges including fraud over $5,000, making false statements to procure property, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

DRPS continues to investigate the case and urges anyone with information about Gheorghe’s whereabouts or the missing vehicle to contact the police.