Romanian man wanted after fleeing Canada following fraudulent SUV purchase in Pickering: police

Police have identified the wanted man as Ionut Gheorghe, 26, of Romania. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 26, 2026 8:55 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2026 8:59 am.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have issued an arrest warrant for a Romanian man accused of using fraudulent documents to purchase a new SUV from a Pickering dealership before fleeing the country.

The investigation began in July 2025, when the DRPS was contacted by staff at a Pickering dealership who suspected a vehicle had been obtained through fraud. According to police, the suspect visited the dealership in August 2024 and used fake identification and documents to purchase a 2024 Hyundai Palisade.

After taking possession of the SUV, the suspect allegedly stopped making payments. Police say the vehicle was later tracked to an export company, but has not been located. Investigators now confirm the suspect has left the country, prompting the issuance of a Canada‑wide warrant.

Police have identified the wanted man as Ionut Gheorghe, 26, of Romania. He’s wanted on charges including fraud over $5,000, making false statements to procure property, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

DRPS continues to investigate the case and urges anyone with information about Gheorghe’s whereabouts or the missing vehicle to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York police investigating Vaughan driveway shooting after suspects post video online

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a shooting in a quiet Vaughan neighbourhood after at least three masked suspects opened fire on a home Wednesday morning, then appeared to post videos of themselves...

31m ago

Air Canada CEO apologizes for inability to express himself adequately in French

The chief executive of Air Canada is apologizing for not being able to express himself adequately in French in a video message of condolence he released after the deadly plane crash in New York on Sunday. Michael...

29m ago

Shots fired at Etobicoke martial arts studio lead to police pursuit, vehicle crashing into home

A shooting outside a martial arts studio in Etobicoke early Thursday morning triggered a police pursuit that ended with a vehicle crashing into the front yard of a home near Royal York Road and North Drive,...

updated

10m ago

Ford government set to table 2026 Ontario budget at Queen's Park

The 2026 Ontario budget will be released at Queen's Park just after 4 p.m. on Thursday. CityNews will have complete coverage online.

3h ago

Top Stories

York police investigating Vaughan driveway shooting after suspects post video online

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a shooting in a quiet Vaughan neighbourhood after at least three masked suspects opened fire on a home Wednesday morning, then appeared to post videos of themselves...

31m ago

Air Canada CEO apologizes for inability to express himself adequately in French

The chief executive of Air Canada is apologizing for not being able to express himself adequately in French in a video message of condolence he released after the deadly plane crash in New York on Sunday. Michael...

29m ago

Shots fired at Etobicoke martial arts studio lead to police pursuit, vehicle crashing into home

A shooting outside a martial arts studio in Etobicoke early Thursday morning triggered a police pursuit that ended with a vehicle crashing into the front yard of a home near Royal York Road and North Drive,...

updated

10m ago

Ford government set to table 2026 Ontario budget at Queen's Park

The 2026 Ontario budget will be released at Queen's Park just after 4 p.m. on Thursday. CityNews will have complete coverage online.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
An umbrella needed Thursday, toques on Friday

Thursday starts dry before the rain arrives in the afternoon as temperatures reach double-digit highs. Arctic air returns Friday into the weekend.

13h ago

2:26
Toronto police's new Counter-Terrorism Unit gets mixed response

Toronto police's new counter-terrorism unit is receiving mixed reactions. While some welcome the added security, others raise concerns about increased police presence and its impact. Catalina Gillies reports.

14h ago

3:29
Air Canada CEO criticized for English-only condolence message, PM says he's 'very disappointed'

The CEO of Air Canada Michael Rousseau is being summoned to testify at the House of Commons official languages committee over his English-only condolence message addressing the fatal Air Canada jet crash in New York.

22h ago

2:40
Ontario to temporarily waive HST on all eligible homebuyers of newly built homes

The Ford government announced it will be extending its housing tax relief to all homebuyers of newly built homes up to $1 million dollars, and not just for first-time buyers.

22h ago

2:59
Person found dead after house explosion in Mississauga

One person has died in a house explosion in Mississauga late Monday night, Peel police say. Emergency crews were called to the home near Mavis and Bristol roads at around 10:30 p.m. and found it engulfed in flames.

20h ago

More Videos