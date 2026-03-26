Toronto plans to increase transit, close roads to move visitors during FIFA World Cup

One of four giant LCD screens located around the pitch at BMO Field is shown as part of the stadium’s upgrades ahead of hosting six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Toronto, Ont., March 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2026 3:21 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2026 3:32 pm.

Officials in Toronto say the city has put together a comprehensive plan to manage the transportation of hundreds of thousands of visitors who are expected during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toronto will host six World Cup matches beginning in June, including the first-ever World Cup match on Canadian soil featuring the Canadian men’s team.

Sharon Bollenbach, executive director for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Secretariat, says the city wants to ensure a positive experience for those visiting Toronto’s venues and neighborhoods, as well as for residents and businesses.

She says the city’s plan reflects a co-ordinated multi-agency approach with partners, including the Toronto Transit Commission, Metrolinx, the Ministry of Transportation, the Toronto Police Service, and Toronto Emergency Management.

Bollenbach says the plan prioritizes transit and supports safe and efficient movement of residents and visitors, while maintaining reliable service, emergency access and overall city operations.

Officials say the plan covers transportation and traffic management measures including road closers and limiting parking near Toronto Stadium at Exhibition Place, the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway.

They say public transit will be the primary way to travel to and from matches and events, and transit service adjustments are planned to support increased demand.

Officials say walking and cycling access to the event venues will be supported, and ride-share services will be limited to designated pick-up and drop-off spots outside restricted areas.

Toronto Stadium is expected to host more than 45,000 spectators per match on match days and up to 20,000 people could attend the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York and The Bentway during up to 22 operational days between June 11 to July 19.

The mobility plan announced Thursday is to be considered by a municipal subcommittee early next week before it goes in front of an executive committee on April 15 and the Toronto city council during its April 22 to 24 meeting.

Deputy mayor and city councillor Ausma Malik says city staff are working hard on preparations to welcome visitors during the tournament.

“Toronto is always the best place in the world to watch the game, whether we’re hosting it or not, and whether you are … fortunate enough to get a ticket to the game, there are so many ways to be able to enjoy the games right in the heart of our communities,” she said.

“Getting around by walking, biking, and of course taking the TTC and public transit is the best way. It will be easier and faster.”

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