2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brampton

Two people have been injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.

Peel police responded to the crash in the Chinguacousy Road and Dusk Drive area around 3:50 p.m.

Of the three vehicles involved, one car flipped over.

One woman was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. It is unclear if she was a driver or a passenger.

One man, believed to be the driver of one of the cars, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound Dusk Drive is closed at Chinguacousy Road and southbound Chinguacousy Road is closed at Bonnie Braes Drive.

Traffic delays are expected in the area and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Twi cars involved in a three-vehicle crash are seen near a Dusk Drive bus stop in Brampton on Aug. 9, 2026. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins