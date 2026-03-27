Canada launches inquiry on frozen and canned vegetable imports

OTTAWA — The federal government has launched a trade inquiry on global imports of frozen and canned vegetables.

A statement from the Department of Finance says the government sought the inquiry in response to a request from the Canadian Association of Vegetable Growers and Processors.

Domestic producers say Canada has been seeing a surge of low-priced imports that are disrupting the market.

Law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP says the trade tribunal’s hearing is scheduled for June 15, 2026, and the inquiry is looking into imports of chickpeas, wax beans, corn, peas, green beans and other vegetables.

The government statement says the tribunal will have 180 days to determine if increased imports of the products are causing or threatening to cause serious injury to Canadian vegetable growers and processors, and to make recommendations to the government.

The statement says the tribunal is also tasked with considering the impact on food affordability and food security for Canadian households.