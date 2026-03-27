Carney’s budget bill becomes law after passing final Senate hurdle

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a copy of the budget as he and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne, not shown, make their way to the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2026 9:49 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 11:58 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget bill is now law, marking a milestone for the minority Liberal government.

The budget implementation act, Bill C-15, received royal assent Thursday evening after the Senate gave its final sign-off on the legislation.

The bill passed the House of Commons on recorded division in February, which means members of Parliament gave it the green-light but did not offer unanimous support.

The budget implementation act puts into effect measures outlined in the Liberals’ 2025 budget tabled last fall, that saw the deficit rise to $78.3 billion for this fiscal year.

In that budget, Carney adopted a new fiscal framework that would see Ottawa eventually borrow only for new capital investments while cutting day-to-day program expenses and downsizing the public service.

The prime minister is touting his economic and security agenda in Halifax today at the local chamber of commerce, a day after NATO announced Canada had met the bloc’s defence spending target of two per cent of GDP in 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2025

More than 400,000 public servants earned over $100,000 in 2025, appearing on Ontario's Sunshine List. The number of names on the list, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared...

12m ago

Toys "R" Us Canada closing more stores, will ask permission to sell business: docs

As Toys "R" Us Canada prepares to ask a court for permission to put the business up for sale, it's closing at least two more stores. In new court documents, the chain says it's notified the landlords...

18m ago

Intersection of College and Bay streets to reopen tonight weeks ahead of schedule: Mayor Chow

A major downtown intersection that was slated for closure until sometime in mid-April is opening weeks ahead of schedule, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Friday. The intersection of College and...

5m ago

Opening Day 2026: Guerrero, Blue Jays set to renew World Series quest

Before Isiah Kiner-Falefa's ill-fated dash home and before Ernie Clement's drive to left that Andy Pages, a rare mid-inning defensive sub, sprinted 123 feet to snare, there was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. versus...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2025

More than 400,000 public servants earned over $100,000 in 2025, appearing on Ontario's Sunshine List. The number of names on the list, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared...

12m ago

Toys "R" Us Canada closing more stores, will ask permission to sell business: docs

As Toys "R" Us Canada prepares to ask a court for permission to put the business up for sale, it's closing at least two more stores. In new court documents, the chain says it's notified the landlords...

18m ago

Intersection of College and Bay streets to reopen tonight weeks ahead of schedule: Mayor Chow

A major downtown intersection that was slated for closure until sometime in mid-April is opening weeks ahead of schedule, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Friday. The intersection of College and...

5m ago

Opening Day 2026: Guerrero, Blue Jays set to renew World Series quest

Before Isiah Kiner-Falefa's ill-fated dash home and before Ernie Clement's drive to left that Andy Pages, a rare mid-inning defensive sub, sprinted 123 feet to snare, there was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. versus...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Temperatures set to plummet Friday

One week into spring and double-digit wind chills are back with the passage of a cold front, bringing chilly and well below seasonal temperatures on Friday and Saturday before rebounding on Sunday.

16h ago

1:40
27-year-old mechanic killed in East York

A 27-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in East York. Police have identified the victim and are searching for a suspect who fled the scene. Neighbours say the violence has left the community shaken. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

4:29
Another plunge in temperatures tonight

More cold weather is on the way. When it will warm up? Find out in our detailed forecast.

19h ago

1:57
Man stabbed to death in East York, suspect at large

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a 27-year-old man was killed in a late-night stabbing in East York.

23h ago

1:18
Social media video of suspect with gun linked to shootings at Vaughan home, police say

York Regional Police are investigating two violent incidents at the same Vaughan home after shots were fired at the residence on Wednesday morning, just 48 hours after suspects attempted to set a vehicle ablaze in the driveway.

21h ago

More Videos