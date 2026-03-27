TCDSB announces program changes for next fall to deal with board’s deficit

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted March 27, 2026 8:07 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 8:08 pm.

A language program that’s been part of the school day for years at St. Charles Catholic School is now being moved out of the classroom and into weekends, leaving some families worried about access and what this means for their kids.

A letter sent to parents confirms that starting in September 2026, the International Languages Elementary Italian program will be removed from the regular school day. Instead, students will be directed to a Saturday program run by the board.

“At this point, I do feel that it’s something based on this community,” one concerned parent tells CityNews. “At the other end, I am happy that they still gave opportunity to have the chances to learn the language.”

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says the change is part of a broader effort to focus on core academic skills while still offering students a chance to learn languages outside the classroom.

Other cuts include changing bell times at some schools to improve transportation efficiency, and phasing out legacy literacy programs like Fifth Block in favour of a new early reading model.

The supervisor says these decisions were made in part to help reduce the board’s deficit.

But for some families, the changes raise some concerns.

“I think that’s really unfortunate because the languages are so important to culture and to maintaining cultural identity,” said one parent. “A lot of parents don’t have a lot of time these days, considering the responsibilities that we have and integrating language-based learning is not always that easy to integrate into our daily lives.”

Trustee Maria Rizzo is concerned about how the changes will affect students and families.

“I’m disgusted, I’m totally disgusted. Shame on the Ford government, shame on (Education Minister) Paul Calandra,” she tells CityNews.

“They have the ability because it’s an unfunded program to cut it unilaterally without any consultation or any respect to parents’ voices.”

CUPE, the union representing workers, says these cuts will result in 77 dedicated language instructors losing their jobs.

“The union warns that these cuts will have long-lasting consequences – not only for the affected workers, but for students and families who rely on the program as a vital educational and cultural resource,” the union said in a statement.

The TCDSB was one of four provincial school boards taken over by the Ford government last June due to “mismanagement,” with the education minister saying the board tripled its in-year deficit compared to last year.

In a statement to CityNews, the board says it is attempting to deal with a $39 million deficit and that the budget decisions “apply to approximately one in four elementary schools, focusing resources more directly on classroom learning and ensuring programs are aligned with ministry funding and education act requirements.”

The board says more information about the Saturday language program is available on its website, and families are being encouraged to share their input as these changes move forward.

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