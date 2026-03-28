David scores twice from the penalty spot, Canada battles back to tie Iceland 2-2

Jonathan David scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half before Tajon Buchanan was shown a straight red card as Canada battled back from a 2-0 deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw with Iceland in an international men’s soccer friendly Saturday.

Orri Steinn Oskarsson had both goals for the visitors in the first half.

The 29th-ranked Canadians are preparing to co-host this summer’s World Cup with the United States and Mexico, while Iceland — No. 74 overall when FIFA’s last official list was released in mid-January — failed to qualify for the global showcase.

Oskarsson took advantage of a horrendous pass from Canadian centre back Kamal Miller before moving in alone and slotting past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in the ninth minute for a 1-0 lead.

The striker from Spanish club Real Sociedad doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 21st after Mikael Egiil Ellertsson beat right back Niko Sigur to a ball in midfield. Oskarsson took a quick feed on the run and steadied himself before blasting a shot home on St. Clair.

Canada got one back in the 67th minute when David coolly buried a penalty after Buchanan was fouled by Ellertsson in Iceland’s 18-yard box. The striker for Italian giants Juventus added his second of the afternoon from the spot in the 76th when substitute Daniel Jebbison was also taken down in the area.

Minus some key defensive personnel due to injury for the March international window — including captain and star left back Alphonso Davies — Canada now turns its attention to Tuesday’s match against No. 47 Tunisia back at BMO Field in another exhibition game with plenty on the line for players looking to secure roster spots or impress head coach Jesse Marsch with the World Cup some 75 days away.

Canada opens its tournament quest June 12 in Toronto against the winner of a European playoff set for Tuesday between No. 13 Italy and No. 66 Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Canadians will then travel west to face Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

The Canadians played their first game at the upgraded BMO Field — the venue will be known as “Toronto Stadium” during the World Cup — which features a steep, not-for-the-faint-of-heart temporary north stand that’s part of a17,000-seat expansion set to push capacity over 45,000.

Canada had a couple of first-half forays, but didn’t really trouble goalkeeper Elias Rafn Olaffson until David scuffed a shot in the 29th minute already down 2-0. Joel Waterman and Cyle Larin then had touches off a corner that didn’t connect.

Mathieu Choinière bent a free kick wide in the 36th in front of the flag-waving supporters in the ground’s south end.

Larin hit the side netting with a header off a corner five minutes into the second half. David was then denied by Olaffson in the box in the 59th.

Marsch shook things up moments later with three substitutions, including handing a debut to Marcelo Flores of Georgetown, Ont., after he recently switched allegiances from Mexico to Canada.

David fired home his penalties eight minutes apart in the exact same spot to the left of Olaffson before Buchanan was shown a straight red card for an elbow on Ellertsson.

Canada headed into its March camp minus a number of important pieces — headlined by its talismanic leader.

Davies suffered a strained hamstring earlier this month after returning from a torn knee ligament, while midfielder Stephen Eustáquio (hematoma) and striker Promise David (hip surgery) also didn’t make the trip to Toronto.

Right back Alistair Johnston (hamstring surgery) and centre back Moïse Bombito (fractured tibia) are two other core pieces in defence unavailable for the games against Iceland and Tunisia, but both are in town as they continue working back to full health.

Canada has two remaining friendlies following this final international window before the World Cup — against No. 52 Uzbekistan in Edmonton on June 1 and No. 59 Ireland in Montreal four days later. The tournament opens June 11.