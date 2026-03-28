‘Cannot be forgiven’: Man sentenced to 12 years for killing Manitoba woman in 2007

A man who killed a vulnerable Métis woman nearly two decades ago in Manitoba was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Kevin Queau, a 44-year-old man from Vancouver, was charged in 2024 with second-degree murder, after advances in technology linked him to DNA found on the body of Crystal Saunders.

Saunders was 24 when she was last seen in Winnipeg in April 2007.

An off-duty RCMP officer found her body that same month near St. Ambroise, about 80 kilometres northwest of Manitoba’s capital, when he was checking his trapline in the area.

Queau pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of manslaughter, and Crown and defence lawyers both recommended a 12-year sentence.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Sadie Bond said in her sentencing decision that the manslaughter conviction doesn’t diminish the loss and harm the victim’s family has suffered.

“The loss is profound …(the family) has suffered years of not knowing and have had a long and painful wait for the resolution of this matter,” she said.

During the two-day sentencing hearing, court heard details about how police solved the cold case.

DNA had been collected from the woman’s neck and fingernails but, at the time, it was considered insufficient to be placed in the national DNA databank.

Police later caught a break when advancements in technology found a link to the sample.

Queau had been found guilty of sexual assault and aggravated assault in British Columbia in 2015, and his DNA was entered into the databank.

RCMP established a “Mr. Big” sting. Undercover officers arranged 52 interactions with Queau between February 2023 and January 2024 while he was living in B.C., said an agreed statement of facts.

It said Queau told officers that he had killed a sex worker in Manitoba. He said he was in a vehicle with Saunders, when she pulled a knife and tried to rob him.

He drove her body to a campground near St. Ambroise and later returned to his fraternity house, burning her clothing and purse.

During sentencing, prosecutor Michael Desautels outlined why the Crown accepted the manslaughter plea.

He said prosecutors became aware of disciplinary hearings against the main undercover officer who investigated Queau, and that presented credibility issues with potential testimony.

Desautels said the misconduct allegations relate to events that happened two years after the officer’s interactions with Queau, but they still pose concerns.

In order to prevent further trial delays, prosecutors agreed to a plea bargain, Desautels said.

Queau declined to provide a statement to the court.

His lawyer, Saheel Zaman, said Queau is very apologetic and accepts responsibility for the crime.

The victim’s mother, Sandra Saunders, told court she’s not happy with the manslaughter plea. Her victim impact statement was read in court by Amara LeClair, a family support worker with the Infinity Women Secretariat, which is part of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Saunders said she wants her daughter to be remembered for being a good person and not defined by her struggles.

“Crystal was a beautiful, young lady, who had dreams for her and her daughter and was trying so hard to change her life. She was brilliant and caring,” wrote the mother.

“The hurt and pain (Queau) caused cannot be forgiven.”