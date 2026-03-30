Air Canada employee charged in alleged cannabis smuggling attempt at Toronto airport

TORONTO — The RCMP says an Air Canada employee is facing charges after allegedly trying to export more than 60 kilograms of cannabis out of a Toronto airport by using suitcases tagged with the names of two unsuspecting passengers.

Police say the Canada Border Services Agency at Toronto’s Pearson airport contacted the RCMP on Feb. 19 after they found about 33 kilograms of cannabis in each checked bag of two German citizens scheduled to depart on a commercial flight to Germany.

The Mounties say they arrested both individuals who denied ownership of the bags, and officers determined the suitcases were identical and neither passenger had checked them in.

The RCMP alleges an Air Canada employee working in the baggage room had placed luggage tags with the unsuspecting passengers’ names on the suitcases that contained the cannabis.

Police say a 32-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of export and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The RCMP says the two passengers co-operated fully with police and were released without charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2026.

The Canadian Press