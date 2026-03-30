Celine Dion announces 10 concerts in Paris, says she’s ‘so ready to do this’

Celine Dion is returning to the stage for a series of 10 shows in Paris, and she’s crediting the power of love.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, the Quebec songstress said she’s been feeling good managing her health, and is ready to start performing again.

“Over these last few years, every day that’s gone by I’ve felt your prayers and support and kindness and love,” she said. “Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe and I’m truly so fortunate to have your support. I’ve missed you so much.”

In the video — which she jokingly characterized as a “surprise” birthday message to herself — she said she’s “so ready to do this.”

Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, a progressive illness that can cause muscle rigidity and severe spasms as well as affecting a person’s vocal cords. It forced her to first postpone and then cancel the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour for 2023 and 2024, which were initially put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dion said the 10 shows in Paris will begin in September, and fans can register to access a presale between now and April 2. She said that sale will begin on April 7.

Posters had been put up around the French capital in recent weeks teasing a series of concerts, reading “Power of Love” in English and “Pour Que Tu M’aimes Encore” in French. She also posted a series of photos of herself in Paris over the course of her life on her Instagram account.

Dion’s first public performance after her diagnosis came at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she sang Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à L’Amour” from the Eiffel Tower.

That year she also released “I Am: Celine Dion,” a Prime Video documentary detailing her health struggles.

Dominic Leblanc, the federal cabinet minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, paused a press conference on Monday to share the news about Dion.

“Allow me to say how happy I was to see that Celine Dion will be returning to the stage in France,” he said in Ottawa.

“This is great news for all Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press