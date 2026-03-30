Suspect wanted in connection with alleged assaults in East York

Police say Mario Norbert Fajko is wanted in connection with an assault investigation. (handout/Toronto Police Service)

By News Staff

Posted March 30, 2026 9:32 am.

Toronto police are searching for a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in East York.

Officers were called to the area of Lumsden Avenue and Woodbine Avenue on Sunday. Police say the suspect made threats to another person during a conversation.

Police say two previous incidents occurred last week, and in both cases the suspect allegedly assaulted the person.

According to investigators, on March 25, the suspect and the other person were having an argument when the “suspect physically assaulted the victim by choking them.”

Then, on March 26, the suspect and victim were involved in another argument when the “suspect physically assaulted the victim by striking them and throwing them to the ground,” police said in a release.

In Thursday’s incident, police said the suspect also threatened the person.

Mario Norbert Fajko, from Toronto, is wanted for two counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm, assault and assault/choking.

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