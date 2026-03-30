Toronto police have arrested a man in a human trafficking investigation that investigators say involved deception, coercion, illicit drugs and the exploitation of an adult woman.

Authorities launched the investigation in late March after meeting with the victim, who officers say had been manipulated and trafficked by a man who controlled every aspect of her work in the sex trade.

According to police, the accused used a combination of manipulation and threats to traffic the woman, taking a significant portion of the money she earned from sexual services. Investigators allege he created and managed online advertisements for her, including sexualized photos, and arranged client meetings.

Police say the accused also supplied the victim with illicit drugs, which were used as part of her ongoing exploitation. Officers allege he transported her to meet clients and maintained control over her movements, finances and identification documents.

On March 24, officers located and arrested Isaiah Cassim, 27, of Toronto. He faces a lengthy list of charges, including procuring exercising control, advertising another person’s sexual services, trafficking in persons, financial/ material benefit/trafficking person over 18, material benefit from sexual services, withhold/destroy travel or identity document/trafficking person over 18, forcible confinement, traffic in schedule I substance (cocaine), uttering threats/death or bodily harm, intimidation by threats of violence, possess proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime/not exceeding $5,000 and assault.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on March 25. Investigators say they are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.