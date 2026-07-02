What’s driving the extreme heat?

We’re at a point where “record-breaking heat” has become a broken-record phrase. Year over year, we hear how many parts of the world have reached a new temperature high.

Just days into summer 2026, things already ramped up, with intense and deadly heat waves gripping much of Europe, where temperatures pushed near 50 degrees. North America hasn’t been exempt, as July brings in a new wave of brutal heat.

Today on The Big Story, host Caryn Ceolin speaks with CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai about why the heat is ramping up, how it’s going to affect you, and what we can do, if anything, to stop it.

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