Sweltering heat continues in GTA, severe thunderstorm risk Thursday

The blisteringly hot weather is continuing Thursday throughout the GTA, bringing a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The extreme heat and humidity will see it feeling close to 45 with a high of 35 C as the orange heat warning remains in effect. The record high for July 2 was set back in 2022 at 35.3 C.

Bring your rain coats just incase if you are headed to Toronto’s final FIFA World Cup match at 7 p.m.

There is a risk of showers and potential thunderstorms around kick-off but we are more likely to see storms through the afternoon and evening across southeastern Ontario and the west end of Lake Ontario through Niagara. The main threats are wind gusts near 100 kilometres per hour, heavy rain, possibly exceeding 30 millimetres, and up to ping-pong ball-sized hail.

The heat warning will likely remain in place on Friday with a risk of mid-morning storms and a high of 33 C, feeling more like 43.

Saturday will see slightly lower temperatures with a chance of morning showers and a high of 29 C. The humidex is forecasted to be around 35.

It will drop slightly again on Sunday with a high of 28 C and a low of 20 C overnight. More sunshine is expected for Sunday as the temperatures turns back to seasonal.

How to beat the heat

The City of Toronto has extending pool hours and opening cooling centres to contend with the long heat event.

“The heat relief network is a city‑wide network of more than 500 cool spaces available throughout the summer, not just during heat warnings,” the City’s website said.

“Take a break from the heat in comfortable, welcoming spaces like libraries, community centres, civic buildings, pools, splash pads, select malls and partner facilities.”

You can find one of the city’s cool spaces here. A 24-hour cooling space has also been opened at 136 Spadina Rd.

The City also cancelled their watch party at Nathan Phillips Square due the extreme heat forecast and the resources required to safely manage large crowds at Toronto Stadium and the FIFA Fan Fest.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is also urging people to check on vulnerable neighbours and community members.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” its website stated.