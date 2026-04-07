Man facing multiple charges in Toronto sexual assault investigation

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a Toronto police sexual assault investigation.

Investigators allege in March the suspect contacted the victim through an online advertisement.

The victim then went to the home of the accused where there was an exchange of money for sexual services. The man then allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted the victim while preventing her from fleeing.

She was able to escape but the suspect stole her belongings, police allege.

John Edward Kikiantonis was arrested on April 2.

He’s facing several charges including sexual assault with choking, sexual assault cause bodily harm, robbery with violence, forcible confinement, two counts of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years old, and two counts of traffic in a schedule I substance.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 2. His photo has been released as investigator believe there may be more alleged victims.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.