St. Catharines man charged with murder in Friday homicide

A Niagara Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. NRPS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 8, 2026 5:53 pm.

A man from St. Catharines has been arrested in connection with an alleged homicide that took place on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service were called to a residence on Lakeshore Road just before noon for reports of an assault.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with “traumatic injuries.” He was rushed to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

A short while later, detectives located a man at a nearby residence who they believe was the perpetrator of the attack. He was placed under arrest and identified as 34-year-old Brandon Marzec.

Police say Marzec suffered an injury during the takedown and was brought to the hospital for treatment. Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified and has invoked their mandate.

Meanwhile, Marzec was charged with one count of second-degree murder and remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Saturday.

No other details were released.

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