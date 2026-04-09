Canada’s weather agency to launch hybrid forecasting model that uses AI

Toronto residents enjoying warm weather in the city. Photo: Getty

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 9, 2026 11:59 am.

Canada’s national weather agency will be launching a new hybrid forecasting model that uses both artificial intelligence (AI) and traditional forecasting.

In a press release, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the new model will improve the accuracy of weather forecasts by combining AI which can better predict future weather conditions and ECCC’s knowledge of unique local factors.

It will allow Canadians more time to act on high-impact weather while enhancing public safety and improve emergency readiness.

Some examples of how it will improve forecast include having accurate predictions for major systems, like winter storms and heat waves, more than 24 hours earlier compared to the current eight-hour notice. There will also be improved accuracy for predicting when weather conditions will start and for mapping the track a storm will follow.

ECCC’s six-day forecast will now be as accurate as its five-day forecast as well.

The weather agency said their scientists and meteorologists have been carrying out testing on the new model, running it parallel with the traditional model currently used.

“The department will continue to rely on the expertise of meteorologists for accurate and reliable weather forecasting. Meteorologists’ judgment is critical to interpret results and communicate to the public.”

The new forecasting model is expeced to launch this spring.

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