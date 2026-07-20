2 seriously injured after head‑on collision near Hwy. 407 in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 20, 2026 9:32 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 9:55 am.

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a head‑on crash in Whitby last week.

Durham police say the collision happened around 2:15 p.m. on July 17 in the area of Lake Ridge Road and Hwy. 407, after officers were called to a three‑vehicle crash involving two SUVs and a minivan.

Investigators say the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV was exiting the Hwy. 407 off‑ramp when it appeared to enter the intersection. That caused a southbound Hyundai SUV on Lake Ridge Road to veer out of its lane and collide head‑on with a northbound Dodge minivan.

The 24‑year‑old driver of the Hyundai suffered life‑threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto‑area trauma centre.

A 77‑year‑old passenger in the Dodge minivan was also transported to a Toronto trauma centre with critical but non‑life‑threatening injuries. The 69‑year‑old driver of the minivan was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Roads in the area remained closed for several hours as officers examined the crash site.

Police are asking anyone with cell phone video, dashcam footage, surveillance images, or information about the collision to contact investigators.

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