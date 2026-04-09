Car thefts surge at Rouge Hill GO Station as commuters demand better security

Auto thefts from the Rouge Hill Go station parking lot in Scarborough are on the rise this year, with one community group saying they've had reports of a shocking 16 vehicles stolen since January 1st. Audra Brown spoke with 2 victims who are calling

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2026 9:29 am.

A Scarborough commuter lot has become a hotspot for auto theft, with community groups and frustrated riders warning that parking at the Rouge Hill GO Station is increasingly risky as thefts climb sharply in the first months of the year.

The West Rouge Community Association tells CityNews it has received reports of 16 vehicles stolen since Jan. 1, a spike that has left commuters shaken and calling for immediate action from Metrolinx and Toronto police.

Two victims who spoke about their experiences say the thefts have eroded their sense of safety and trust in the transit system.

Brad Hubley says he returned from his commute only to find his vehicle gone.

“[I] walk towards where I parked my car, start looking around, thinking, ‘Where’s my car?’ That’s when I realized my car’s been stolen,” Hubley said. “It was a sense of personal privacy invasion. How dare you take something from me that I worked so hard to save for, to acquire?”

Hubley’s car was eventually recovered — making him one of the lucky ones — but he now uses a steering wheel club every time he parks.

The West Rouge Community Association tells CityNews it has received reports of 16 vehicles stolen since Jan. 1. Photo: CityNews.

Community group presses Metrolinx for answers

Kirk O’Brien of the West Rouge Community Association says the group has formally asked Metrolinx to outline what it is doing — and what it plans to do — to address the escalating thefts.

“We want to get the communication out there,” O’Brien said. “We want to open up dialogue with police, Metrolinx and the community to see what we can build on to make it a harder target.”

According to the Toronto Police Service Community Safety Indicators, the West Rouge area has seen the highest increase in auto theft from a GO station citywide, with a 400 per cent year‑to‑date jump compared to last year.

Another victim, Steve Gidman, says his vehicle has been missing for eight weeks.

“Basically, they said, ‘Yeah, it’s probably gone, and we’ll let you know if we find anything.’ But I never heard a whistle from them since,” Gidman said. “I think [Metrolinx] have some responsibility here. We’re customers of theirs. This is apparently happening over and over and over again, and there doesn’t seem to be any action taken either by GO train security or Toronto Police Services.”

Calls for more surveillance — even drones

Commuters are urging Metrolinx to increase patrols and surveillance, with some suggesting the use of autonomous drones that could monitor lots and detect suspicious activity.

O’Brien says the current security presence is inadequate.

“There are very few cameras when you drive around. Very few patrols. Patrols have dropped,” he said. “How can we make it a harder target? Less of an opportunity for car thieves, so the community can go back to feeling safer.”

Metrolinx and Toronto police declined to comment on the rising thefts but provided general safety advice for drivers: lock your vehicle, park near cameras when possible, and avoid leaving keys or valuables inside.

The West Rouge Community Association tells CityNews it has received reports of 16 vehicles stolen since Jan. 1, a spike that has left commuters shaken. Photo: CityNews.
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