Canadian Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II crew to splash down after historic moon trip

This image from video provided by NASA shows the Artemis II crew, from left, Canadian astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch and pilot Victor Glover as they speak with NASA Mission Control in a video conference while en route to the moon, Thursday, April 2, 2026. (NASA via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 5:43 am.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his three American crewmates are on the homestretch of Artemis II’s historic trip to the moon.

NASA says the four-person crew and their Orion spacecraft are to splash down tonight in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, Calif., travelling at a mind-boggling 38,000 kilometres an hour.

The astronauts looped the moon this week in a six-hour lunar flyby that took them farther into space than any humans before.

Their return marks the end of a 10-day mission that saw humans examine the moon up close for the first time since the Apollo flights of the 1960s and ’70s.

Space officials say Artemis is ushering in a new era of space exploration, with hopes of planting boots on the moon by 2028.

NASA says after splashdown, the crew will be examined aboard the USS John P. Murtha before flying to Johnson Space Center in Houston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press



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