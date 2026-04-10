Police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by train in Richmond Hill

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train in Richmond Hill on Friday night.

Police in York Region say the incident occurred at the Elgin Mills crossing east of Yonge Street, north of the Richmond Hill GO station, just after 6:30 p.m.

No further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the incident have been released.

The incident forced GO Transit to cancel the last two northbound trains on the Richmond Hill line on Friday night, with commuters forced to take shuttle buses to Gormley and Bloomington GO stations.