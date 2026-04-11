Liberal party adopts motion to restrict kids from social media

Delegates attend the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal, Friday, April 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2026 11:07 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2026 11:40 am.

Federal Liberals have agreed to set 16 as the age of majority for Canadians to be able to use social media accounts.

Party grassroots passed a non-binding resolution Saturday morning for the restriction and to place the onus on social media companies to enforce it.

Quebec MP Rachel Bendayan says prolonged social media use is harmful to the mental health of young Canadians.

She says social media companies need to be more accountable and stop allowing young children to use technologies designed to be addictive.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month that the idea “merits an open and considered debate in Canada,” although he does not have a settled view on it yet and said there were good points on both sides.

Australia became the first country last December to create a law enforcing age limits on accounts, and introduced fines for social media companies found non-compliant.

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