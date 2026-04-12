Finnish President Alexander Stubb to meet with PM Carney in Ottawa this week

Finland's President Alexander Stubb speaks with the media as he arrives for the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2026 11:26 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2026 1:16 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet in Ottawa this week with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, in a visit that will mark the first official bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Carney’s office says Stubb will be in Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday, where they will work to deepen trade and defence ties, including for critical minerals, artificial intelligence and quantum industries.

“Canada and Finland have an immensely strong and growing relationship across defence, technology, energy, and trade,” Carney wrote in a media statement.

“With shared interests, values, and a commitment to international security, I look forward to hosting President Stubb to deepen our partnership to create stability, security, and prosperity for both our peoples.”

The prime minister met last month with leaders of Nordic countries, including Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, where they pledged to work together to defend the Arctic and their economies.

Carney’s office said the country’s relationship with Canada is “dynamic and growing.”

“In an increasingly dangerous and uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control: diversifying our trade, attracting investment, and deepening our ties with reliable partners,” his office wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

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