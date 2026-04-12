Toronto Zoo confirms camel from endangered species is pregnant

A pair of Bactrian camels are seen at the Toronto Zoo in this undated photo. TORONTO ZOO/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 12, 2026 8:11 pm.

The Toronto Zoo says it is expecting an addition to its wildlife family.

In a social media post on Sunday, the zoo confirmed that its 11-year-old Bactrian camel Suria is pregnant and expected to give birth within the coming weeks.

She last gave birth in May 2023.

“This will be Suria’s third calf with male Zip, and our Eurasia Wilds team is closely monitoring her as she embarks on this special journey into motherhood once again,” zoo officials said.

Confirmation of Suria’s pregnancy was done via ultrasound.

Bactrian camels are easily recognized by their two humps, which help to store fat to help them survive extreme environments, such as the scorching heat and cold of the deserts of Central Asia.

According to the zoo, this wild species of camel is considered to be critically endangered, with fewer than 950 remaining in remote regions of Mongolia and China.

“Moments like this highlight the importance of wildlife conservation and the role accredited zoos and conservation organizations like your Toronto Zoo play in protecting species like the Bactrian camel for future generations,” the zoo said.

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