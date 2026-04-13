AutoCanada makes progress on U.S. exit with sale of Illinois dealership

EDMONTON — AutoCanada Inc. says it has sold its Hyundai of Lincolnwood dealership in Illinois as it continues its plan to sell its U.S. operations.

The company says it received about $3.3 million in cash for goodwill and fixed assets, excluding inventory and net working capital.

The dealership is part of the U.S. dealerships that AutoCanada reclassified as discontinued operations at the end of 2024.

The company has realized about $65.8 million in gross proceeds, net of working capital, from the sale of its U.S. assets so far.

AutoCanada says it continues to expect total proceeds from the sale of all its U.S. dealerships to be at the upper end of its previously disclosed $115 million to $130 million range.

AutoCanada has 64 auto dealerships across eight provinces in Canada and 33 collision centres in addition to the U.S. operations it is selling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

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The Canadian Press