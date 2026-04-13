Driver injured in collision between motorcycle and vehicle in Scarborough

A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Ellesmere Road and Dolly Varden Boulevard just after 3:10 p.m. to reports of a crash.

One driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police have not indicated whether the injured party is the driver of the motorcycle or the vehicle.

Ellesmere is closed between Markham Road and Dolly Varden.