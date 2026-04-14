S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2026 11:29 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2026 12:29 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 124.98 points at 34,004.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 272.01 points at 48,490.26. The S&P 500 index was up 55.77 points at 6,942.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 292.35 points at 23,476.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.69 cents US compared with 72.40 US cents on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$5.08 at US$94.00 per barrel.

The June gold contract was up US$50.30 at US$4,817.70 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals suspend federal fuel excise taxes until Labour Day

The Liberal government will suspend the excise fuel tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day as the Iran war sends energy costs surging, Prime Minster Mark Carney announced Tuesday. Carney said the...

58m ago

Police say man found dead in Ajax home was targeted

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a man was found injured inside an Ajax home and pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday. A police spokesperson told CityNews that...

updated

0m ago

Toronto police warn of roofing scam using fake repairs and bogus 'interpol investigator'

Toronto police are alerting homeowners to what authorities are calling a sophisticated roofing and impersonation scam that has already cost victims thousands of dollars. Officials say suspects have...

2h ago

Air Canada ordered to pay pilots who were denied religious COVID-19 vaccine exemption

An arbitrator has ordered Air Canada to grant back pay to seven pilots denied religious exemptions from the airline's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. The decision states that Air Canada violated...

30m ago

Top Stories

Liberals suspend federal fuel excise taxes until Labour Day

The Liberal government will suspend the excise fuel tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day as the Iran war sends energy costs surging, Prime Minster Mark Carney announced Tuesday. Carney said the...

58m ago

Police say man found dead in Ajax home was targeted

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a man was found injured inside an Ajax home and pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday. A police spokesperson told CityNews that...

updated

0m ago

Toronto police warn of roofing scam using fake repairs and bogus 'interpol investigator'

Toronto police are alerting homeowners to what authorities are calling a sophisticated roofing and impersonation scam that has already cost victims thousands of dollars. Officials say suspects have...

2h ago

Air Canada ordered to pay pilots who were denied religious COVID-19 vaccine exemption

An arbitrator has ordered Air Canada to grant back pay to seven pilots denied religious exemptions from the airline's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. The decision states that Air Canada violated...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Thunderstorms, heavy rain across the GTA on Tuesday

Heavy rain and thunderstorm activity will linger over the GTA with temperatures in the low 20s. Stella Acquisto has your current and long-range forecast.

5h ago

12:51
Scarborough-Southwest's Doly Begum calls for unity in victory speech

Toronto's Scarborough-Southwest Liberal candidate Doly Begum called for unity during uncertain global times in her byelection victory speech.

14h ago

9:08
Liberals secure majority government after Toronto byelection win: CityNews projects

Toronto's University-Rosedale Liberal candidate Danielle Martin has secured Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government after CityNews projected a Liberal win in her riding.

14h ago

6:22
Carney's growing popularity: Analyst explains what's behind the Liberals' boost

Canada Pulse Insights CEO John Wright breaks down what's behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's steady incline in the polls as he nears his first year at the helm.

16h ago

2:52
Heavy rain, warm temperatures expected Tuesday

Heavy rain and potential storms are expected to start the day before sunshine pokes through in the afternoon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

More Videos