S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 124.98 points at 34,004.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 272.01 points at 48,490.26. The S&P 500 index was up 55.77 points at 6,942.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 292.35 points at 23,476.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.69 cents US compared with 72.40 US cents on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$5.08 at US$94.00 per barrel.

The June gold contract was up US$50.30 at US$4,817.70 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press