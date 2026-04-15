Alleged impaired driver hits hydro pole in Etobicoke

A driver has been arrested for allegedly driving into a hydro pole while impaired in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to The Westway and Hartsdale Drive near Islington Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

A vehicle struck a hydro pole and the pole fell down into the intersection. Traffic lights at the intersection are also not working.

The driver was then arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police say.

The Westway is closed from Islington to Epping Street.