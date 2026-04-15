Documentary on 1974 occupation of Anicinabe Park in Kenora screened in Winnipeg

A defining moment in Indigenous activism, Ni-Naadamaadiz: Red Power Rising hits the big screens in Winnipeg. Mitchell Ringos reports.

By News Staff

Posted April 15, 2026 8:45 pm.

A documentary on a defining moment in Indigenous activism was screened in Winnipeg to mark National Canadian Film Day on Wednesday.

The film Ni-Naadamaadiz: Red Power Rising tells the story of the 1974 occupation of Anicinabe Park in Kenora, led by Louis Cameron and the Ojibway Warrior Society.

“Why I did this was actually to honor them and to bring light to what happened there,” said Cameron.

The protest was a stand for Indigenous rights at a time when many First Nations people were facing racism, displacement and the lasting trauma of residential schools.

The producers said the film’s screening in Winnipeg carried special meaning given the city’s close ties to the movement.

“The idea to bring the film to Winnipeg is really an amazing one because so many people are from here,” said Tanya Talaga, producer and co-writer of the film. “There were a lot of people that came from Winnipeg to the occupation.”

Some of the activists who participated in the occupation in 1974 were even in the audience for the screening at Cineplex near Polo Park.

“They made it kind of easier for us, you know, going through residential school and standing up in 1974 at Anishinaabe Park,” said Cameron.

For those involved in making the film, like Tyler, son of director Cameron, the hope is the film does more than just revisiting the past, by helping audiences better understand how that history still connects to the present.

“There’s a lot of space and time between then and now, and a lot of things happen in the just around Canada in general,” Tyler said. “So, I hope they take away understanding.”

 “I wanted to show Canada, we have heroes. We stand up. And that’s what the name means, Ni-Naadamaadiz,” Talaga said.

After National Canadian Film Day screening in Winnipeg, the film will continue making the rounds on the festival circuit.

A documentary on the 1974 occupation of Anicinabe Park in Kenora, Ni-Naadamaadiz: Red Power Rising, was screened in Winnipeg on National Film Day, April 15, 2026 (Courtesy: Facebook/Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre )
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