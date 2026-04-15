Suspect wanted in Union Station sexual assault investigation

Neil George Cullum, 40, of Toronto is wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Union Station. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 15, 2026 6:37 pm.

A Toronto man is wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Union Station.

Toronto police say they were called to Union Station on Tuesday just before 3 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the suspect was seen loitering inside the station on the concourse level. He then proceeded to walk directly towards the female victim and allegedly sexually assault her.

He then fled the area on foot.

Neil George Cullum, 40, of Toronto is now wanted for one count of sexual assault, one count of fail to comply with a release order and four counts of fail to comply with probation.

He’s described as five foot five to nine inches with a medium build and a salt-and-pepper coloured beard. He was wearing an off-white sweater with a large stain on the front, dark hoodie, black pants, dark runners with white soles and was carrying a red reuseable bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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