SIU investigating after collision involving Toronto police vehicle sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a crash involving a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle.

Officers were called to Albion Road and Kipling Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday for a crash between a vehicle and a TPS patrol car.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the 19-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old female passenger, who was also taken to hospital, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but police say it does not appear a pursuit was happening at the time of the incident.

The SIU has now taken over the investigation.