SIU investigating after collision involving Toronto police vehicle sends 3 to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital after a vehicle collision in Rexdale where a Toronto police cruiser was involved.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 28, 2026 3:25 pm.

Three people are in hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a crash involving a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle.

Officers were called to Albion Road and Kipling Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday for a crash between a vehicle and a TPS patrol car.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the 19-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old female passenger, who was also taken to hospital, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but police say it does not appear a pursuit was happening at the time of the incident.

The SIU has now taken over the investigation.

A Toronto police car was involved in a collision with another vehicle on April 28, 2026. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry
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