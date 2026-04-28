Toronto reporting 70 per cent reduction in encampments

Claiming success in moving people from parks to shelters, Toronto's park department says the numbers of encampments are down significantly. As Alan Carter reports, homeless advocates say that only means the homeless have been pushed elsewhere.

By Alan Carter

Posted April 28, 2026 10:08 pm.

Toronto officials say they’re making strides in reducing the number of encampments in parks and on city property, however, advocates warn the decrease in encampments doesn’t mean unhoused people have found places to live. 

Toronto Shelter and Support Services General Manager Gord Tanner announced Tuesday there had been a 70 per cent reduction in the number of encampments from 283 to 84.

“The progress is about dedicated teams in the parks offering people access to the shelter system,” said Tanner.

Of the 84 encampments currently on City of Toronto properties, 65 are in parks while the others are in rights of way.

But the reduction in encampments has not resulted in more people in shelters. The City of Toronto says those numbers are down as well as a result of a change in immigration numbers.

Meanwhile for those working with the unhoused population, it’s not yet a reason to celebrate.

“Primarily people are sleeping unsheltered on streets in stairwells. They’re sleeping in places where they were before there were encampments, or they’re sleeping further in the ravines, in more hidden places,” said Maggie Helwig, who wrote the book Encampment about Toronto’s experience with tent cities.

“We have housed more than 4,700 people from shelter to permanent housing. It’s not rocket science, build more housing people can afford,” said Mayor Olivia Chow in response.

Enforcement and outreach workers along with shelter space can help, but advocates agree with the mayor on what the real solution is.  

“Massive increases in social assistance rates need to happen so people are not living in enforced poverty or below the poverty line. Many things need to happen, buy housing is number one,” said Helwid.

Allen Gardens is one of the places that has had issues with encampments.

In the summer of 2023, there were 60 people living in the park in tents. The following year, after a concerted effort to move people into shelters, crews removed the remaining tents. At that point there were only two people who had not accepted a shelter placement. 

The City says repeating that process has been the key to reducing encampments around Toronto.

A homeless encampment is seen at Allan Gardens in Toronto. CITYNEWS
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