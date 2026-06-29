What’s open and closed on Canada Day

An open and closed sign is seen in this undated image. Photo: Flickr. CC-BY creative commons by attribution

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 29, 2026 9:27 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 9:48 am.

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto including the annual fireworks show over Ashbridges Bay. Click here for a list of fireworks displays in the city.

There will be closures on Wednesday as well. Here’s what’s open and closed on Canada Day.

Attractions open on Wednesday

  • Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00pm
  • Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

  • Select Beer Store locations will be open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area
  • LCBO stores will be closed on Wednesday.

Transit

  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Wednesday
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Wednesday

Grocery/pharmacy stores

  • Select grocery store locations will remain open, including Rabba Fine Foods, Eataly and Pusateris. Check your local location for hours.
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Wednesday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours

Malls

Open (Wednesday)

  • Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Distillery District – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Shopping Centre – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets – 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed (Wednesday)

  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale
  • Shops at Don Mills
  • Fairview Mall

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed
  • No mail delivery on Wednesday
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed
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