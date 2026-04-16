Tegan Quin’s pick ‘The Cure for Drowning’ by Loghan Paylor wins Canada Reads

Tegan Quin is shown in this handout photo holding the Canada Reads 2026 winning book, "The Cure for Drowning" by Loghan Paylor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - CBC, Joanna Roselli (Mandatory Credit)

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2026 11:23 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2026 12:56 pm.

TORONTO — Loghan Paylor’s “The Cure for Drowning,” championed by musician Tegan Quin, has won the 25th edition of Canada Reads.

The CBC series sees notable Canadians defend their choice for a book everyone in the country should read.

The Second World War-set love story centres a non-binary character, and Quin said she hopes it encourages people to think more deeply about the experiences of queer and transgender people through history and today.

The theme for this year’s competition was “a book to build bridges.”

Hockey commentator Steve “Dangle” Glynn finished second in the series, arguing on behalf of “Searching for Terry Punchout” by Tyler Hellard, a novel about a sports journalist’s quest to write an article about his reclusive hockey star father.

Also in contention this year were “It’s Different This Time” by Joss Richard, championed by BookTok influencer Morgann Book; “A Minor Chorus” by Billy-Ray Belcourt, championed by actor Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers; and “Foe” by Iain Reid, championed by actor Josh Dela Cruz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

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