Man accused of stealing $17K worth of copper wiring, piping from Whitby business

A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Whitby business several times and stole $17,000 worth of copper wiring and piping, Durham Regional Police said in a release Friday.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the business in the Ashburn Road and Kent Mills Road area on three separate occasions between April 10 and April 12, 2026.

He was arrested by Durham officers on Tuesday, April 14, and taken into custody without incident.

Dwayne Horace Daley, 33, is charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, and break and enter.