Toronto man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Union Station

A Toronto man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Union Station earlier this week.

Toronto police say they were called to the area on Tuesday just before 3 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

The suspect was seen loitering inside the station on the concourse level. He then proceeded to walk directly towards the female victim and allegedly sexually assault her.

He then fled the area on foot, police said.

On Friday, Neil George Cullum, 40, of Toronto was arrested and charged with sexual assault, fail to comply with a release order and three counts of fail to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.