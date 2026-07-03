Suspect sought in assault at Scarborough park, police say

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Scarborough early Friday morning.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area of Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road just after 5:30 a.m. after receiving a call that someone was assaulted in a park.

Police say they also received information that the suspect was armed with a knife.

The alleged victim, a man, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say his injuries were from an assault and not from a knife. They also say the injured man and the suspect are not known to each other.

“We understand how concerning incidents like this are to the community, and that’s why we are asking for the public’s help in locating and arresting this suspect as soon as possible,” police said in an email to CityNews.

Police say the suspect is male, Black, possibly in his teens, around five feet seven inches tall, and with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and black sweatshirt.