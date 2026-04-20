4 arrested in Oshawa armed robbery investigation

Durham Regional Police seized four imitation firearms following

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 20, 2026 3:50 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 4:06 pm.

Durham Regional Police have arrested four people in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Oshawa on Saturday.

Police responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. for an armed person in the area of Stevenson Road North and Rossland Road West.

Police say a person was visiting a friend in the area when he was confronted outside the home by two suspects. They allegedly assaulted the person, stole his cash and threatened him with a firearm before entering the home. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

When police arrived, they set up a perimeter around the home and arrested three suspects – two men and a woman – as they left the home a short time later. The fourth male suspect remained inside for several hours before exiting and was then arrested.

Police then executed a search warrant at the home and seized four imitation firearms.

Police say three of the four suspects charged were already on court imposed conditions at the time of their arrest.

Terry Woolner, 29, from Oshawa was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

Anthony Murray, 37, of no fixed address was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

Cody Grose, 47, from Oshawa was charged with failure to comply with a release order.

All three men were held for a bail hearing.

Bailee Chircop, 24, from Whitby was charged with one count of robbery and she was released on an undertaking.

Police have released photos of the imitation weapons that were seized and are asking anyone with further information to contact them.

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