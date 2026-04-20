Amy Winehouse’s father loses legal bid for funds friends made selling singer’s memorabilia

FILE - British singer Amy Winehouse poses for photographs after being interviewed by The Associated Press at a studio in north London, Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) 2007 AP

By The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2026 8:55 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 9:23 am.

LONDON (AP) — A London judge ruled Monday against the father of Amy Winehouse who sued his daughter’s friends for profiting off the late singer’s memorabilia.

Mitch Winehouse, who was administrator of this daughter’s estate, sued Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay in the High Court over the $1.2 million (890,000 pounds) they earned at auction in the U.S. from items he claimed they did not have the right to sell.

Amy Winehouse was 27 when she died from alcohol poisoning in her London house in 2011.

Parry, who was also Winehouse’s stylist, and Gourlay said they either owned or were given the 150 items that included dresses, shoes, scarves, earrings and purses.

Parry earned $878,000 — including $243,200 from the silk minidress Winehouse wore at her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia — for the 56 items she sold at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles in 2021, the court said. Gourley earned $344,000 for 85 items.

Parry applauded the decision by Deputy Judge Sarah Clarke to dismiss Mitch Winehouse’s claim that the two were not entitled to sell the items and did so without his knowledge.

“The High Court has cleared my name, unequivocally and in full, after years of deeply damaging and unfounded allegations brought by Mitch Winehouse,” Parry said in a statement. “This was not a partial outcome or a matter of nuance. The claim has failed entirely. It should never have been brought.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal pause on gasoline, diesel tax takes effect today, after Iran fuel price spike

OTTAWA — Ottawa's temporary suspension of some fuel taxes kicks in today, with Canadians likely to save 10 cents per litre on regular gasoline, and four cents on a litre of diesel. Prime Minister Mark...

4h ago

All elevators at TTC subway stations out of service

The TTC says elevators at all subway stations have been placed out of service on Monday. The agency says the Passenger Assistance Intercom in subway stations is not working and the move is a safety...

37m ago

Inflation jumps to 2.4% in March driven by Iran war oil shock, StatCan says

The annual rate of inflation accelerated to 2.4 per cent in March as the war in Iran sent fuel costs soaring, Statistics Canada said Monday. That’s a jump of more than half a percentage point from...

13m ago

Watermain erupts in Etobicoke, sending 10‑foot geyser into the air

An early‑morning watermain break sent a column of water shooting nearly 10 feet into the air in Etobicoke, flooding a major intersection and prompting a multi‑agency response before dawn Monday. Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

Federal pause on gasoline, diesel tax takes effect today, after Iran fuel price spike

OTTAWA — Ottawa's temporary suspension of some fuel taxes kicks in today, with Canadians likely to save 10 cents per litre on regular gasoline, and four cents on a litre of diesel. Prime Minister Mark...

4h ago

All elevators at TTC subway stations out of service

The TTC says elevators at all subway stations have been placed out of service on Monday. The agency says the Passenger Assistance Intercom in subway stations is not working and the move is a safety...

37m ago

Inflation jumps to 2.4% in March driven by Iran war oil shock, StatCan says

The annual rate of inflation accelerated to 2.4 per cent in March as the war in Iran sent fuel costs soaring, Statistics Canada said Monday. That’s a jump of more than half a percentage point from...

13m ago

Watermain erupts in Etobicoke, sending 10‑foot geyser into the air

An early‑morning watermain break sent a column of water shooting nearly 10 feet into the air in Etobicoke, flooding a major intersection and prompting a multi‑agency response before dawn Monday. Toronto...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Cold weather returns to the GTA on Monday

Some areas of the GTA had windchills earlier in the morning but temperatures are expected to return to seasonal later in the week. Stella Acquisto has your current and long-range forecast.

1h ago

0:48
Cool temperatures to start the work week

Cooler temperatures are expected to start the work week in the Greater Toronto Area.

14h ago

3:50
Ford government to sell private jet, days after announcing its purchase

Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling the plane.

19h ago

1:19
Carney: 'Weaknesses' in economic relationship between Canada and U.S.

In a bold video address to the country, Prime Minister Mark Carney calls the economic relationship between Canada and the United States a weakness.

20h ago

0:43
Soggy weekend brings cool temperatures to Toronto

Rain showers throughout the Greater Toronto Area are expected to bring in cooler temperatures this week. Brandon Rowe has the forecast.

April 18, 2026 7:41 pm EST EST

More Videos