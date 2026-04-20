Ford government members say private plane reversal took ‘guts’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at the 2025 International Plowing Match in Grassie, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2026 11:41 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 12:29 pm.

TORONTO — Members of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government are hailing his decision to reverse course on buying a $29-million private jet, saying it shows leadership.

Ford’s office confirmed the purchase Friday of a used 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet, saying the premier needed it for travel throughout the vast province as well as to the United States.

Criticism from across the political spectrum was swift, with opposition parties dubbing the aircraft the “gravy plane.”

Ford backed down just 48 hours later, saying he has heard now is not the right time for the expense of a government plane.

Ford is in Ottawa today and not in question period, but in response to Opposition questions about the plane, Government House Leader Steve Clark said “no government is perfect,” and it shows leadership that Ford recognized the decision needs to be changed.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said it takes “guts” to make decisions like that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

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