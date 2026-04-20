S&P/TSX composite down about 40 points, U.S. markets also in negative territory

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in negative territory late-morning Monday, weighed down by losses in the basic materials sector, while U.S. markets were also lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.42 points at 34,306.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.65 points at 49,380.78. The S&P 500 index was down 24.15 points at 7,101.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 145.11 points at 24,323.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.25 cents US compared with 73.15 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$4.82 at US$87.41 per barrel.

The June gold contract was down US$62.70 at US$4,816.90 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press