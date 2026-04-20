WestJet cuts flight capacity due to jet fuel costs, following Air Canada’s lead

A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2026 5:09 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 6:26 pm.

CALGARY — WestJet says it is cutting flight capacity as the war in Iran causes the price of jet fuel to soar.

The Calgary-based airline said it has reduced capacity by about one per cent in April, three per cent in May and nearly six per cent in June. Travellers affected by the changes are being provided alternate flight options, it said.

“As fuel prices continue to rise, WestJet has adjusted some flying to align with demand and best manage associated fuel costs,” the airline said in a news release.

WestJet said it hasn’t eliminated any routes so far, but it is “evaluating its summer schedule” with an eye to possible cuts. It said it is in regular communication with its fuel suppliers and continues to monitor the global jet fuel supply situation.

For now, the carrier has consolidated flights on some routes and shortened the travel period for seasonal service to several destinations.

Earlier this month, WestJet announced a temporary fuel surcharge of $60 on bookings made through WestJet Rewards companion vouchers. For Sunwing Vacations and Vacances WestJet Québec, it announced a fuel charge of $50 per person.

Air Canada announced last week it would suspend six routes, citing fuel costs that render them unprofitable. The move included routes to New York City’s JFK airport from Toronto and Montreal between June 1 and Oct. 25.

Last week, Air Canada also announced higher baggage fees — to $45 from $35 for the first checked bag in its basic economy class on domestic, U.S. and sun destination flights.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran launched in late February caused an effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, prompting massive spikes in oil prices and even bigger jumps for jet fuel, which remains at double its pre-war price despite a shaky ceasefire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

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